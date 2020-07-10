Vandals deface Aldergrove elementary school with racist slur, male genitalia

Langley School District confirms it has filed a report with the Langley RCMP

Someone wrote the N-word and paimted male genitalia on the exterior walls of North Otter Elementary this past weekend. (Aldergrove Star files)

Vandals defaced North Otter Elementary School in Aldergrove sometime the weekend of July 4th and 5th

By Monday, July 6, Langley School District said it was notified of graffiti – which included a racist slur on the exterior walls of the school, district spokesperson Joanne Abshire told the Aldergrove Star.

That same day, staff took to covering the blue markings, which included the N-word, as well as paintings and words that made reference to male genitalia.

The drawings appeared to be autographed by a “Big Jim” and included a few symbols that appeared to be mushrooms.

Abshire confirmed that the district has filed a report with the Langley RCMP.

“No students or staff were on site when it happened,” she ensured, noting that from time to time graffiti is found on school property throughout the Langley district.

School leadership at North Otter plans to follow up with students about respectful behavior and anti-racism in September.

“This graffiti does not reflect the North Otter Elementary school community,” Abshire emphasized.

She noted that the cleanup costs came out of the district’s yearly budget.

