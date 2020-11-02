RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

  • Nov. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week-

Kamloops Mounties are looking for witnesses to a vandalism spree in North Kamloops that left several storefronts and a vehicle damaged.

Sgt. Kelly Butler said that, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 1), rocks were thrown through glass doors and businesses from the 200- to 500-block of Tranquille Road, while a parked vehicle was also targeted.

Anybody with information and anybody with video surveillance footage is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
Nanaimo Fire Rescue’s 911 dispatch service to be contracted out next year
Next story
Regional District of Nanaimo asks for alternate approval for charge-station costs

Just Posted

Most Read