Vandalism delays Peanut Pool opening in Vernon

Popular facility was to open Friday, but will now open on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

  • Jun. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Vernon’s Lakeview Park Wading Pool, aka ‘Peanut Pool,’ will have a new opening date of Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

The pool was scheduled to open on Friday, June 28, but the opening has been delayed to replace a broken pool grate.

“One of the main drain grates was damaged while the pool was not in operation,” said the City of Vernon in a release.

“The damage was minimal but in order to ensure the safety of the pool users, the grate will have to be replaced prior to opening.”

Check gvrec.ca for any updates.

