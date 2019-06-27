Vandalism delays Peanut Pool opening in Vernon

Vernon’s Lakeview Park Wading Pool, aka ‘Peanut Pool,’ will have a new opening date of Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.
The pool was scheduled to open on Friday, June 28, but the opening has been delayed to replace a broken pool grate.
“One of the main drain grates was damaged while the pool was not in operation,” said the City of Vernon in a release.
“The damage was minimal but in order to ensure the safety of the pool users, the grate will have to be replaced prior to opening.”
Check gvrec.ca for any updates.
