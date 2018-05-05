Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites are one of the best places in the region for a star gazing event. (Photo contributed)

Vandalism at Ford Rodd Hill caused $2,000 of damage

The incident is still under investigation

  • May. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

In the early morning on April 27, Parks Canada employees discovered a break-in into two areas of the Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site.

Michelle Holmes, site and visitor experience manager, said the break-in caused roughly $2,000 worth of damage and they will need to replace two windows, a light and a display case.

Holmes said staff responded to the incident according to protocol and did a thorough search of the inventory at the site and discovered nothing significant was taken.

Parks Canada doesn’t know if it was one individual or multiple people who vandalized the property.

Holmes said the West Shore RCMP is investigating the matter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District gets multi-year funding to fight invasive plant species
Next story
Women’s sevens players will be dying their hair bold colours for cancer

Just Posted

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

  • 16 hours ago

 

Vandalism at Ford Rodd Hill caused $2,000 of damage

  • 16 hours ago

 

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

 

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

 

Most Read