Vancouver to Victoria flight added to list of COVID-19 exposures

BCCDC says those aboard a flight with an exposure should self-monitor for symptoms

A flight that landed at the Victoria International Airport last week had a now confirmed case of COVID-19 aboard, according to the latest updates from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The BCCDC added Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 to its list of COVID-19 flight exposures on Tuesday.

The plane took off from Vancouver and landed in Victoria on Dec. 8. The affected rows, which are identified as being at higher risk of transmission, were not reported.

The BCCDC advises all passengers on domestic flights with a COVID-19 case to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

