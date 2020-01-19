Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

Woman was found dead in her Gastown home

The Vancouver police are investigating after the city’s second homicide in less than 24 hours.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, police said a 45-year-old woman was found dead in her Gastown home early this morning.

Police said they arrive on scene around 1:30 a.m. after paramedics weren’t able to revive the woman.

No one has been arrested and police said they don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

In a separate incident, police found a man dead in the Marine Gateway parking lot at 8:30 p.m Saturday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.