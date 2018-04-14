Vancouver police investigating after man allegedly rammed truck into cruiser

Vancouver Police said a 38-year-old man allegedly drove through a stop sign nearly hitting a cyclist

Vancouver Police are investigating after they say a man “intentionally” reversed a pick-up truck into a police vehicle near the police headquarters.

In a news release Saturday, Vancouver Police said a 38-year-old man allegedly drove through a stop sign on West 5th Avenue at Yukon at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, “nearly hitting a cyclist.”

Officers who were parked in the area watched as the man then stopped his truck in front of a marked police car on West 5th Avenue, police said, before putting his vehicle in reverse and “rammed the police car behind him.”

The man got out of his truck and was confrontation with officers before he was taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

