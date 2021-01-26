A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

  • Jan. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A victim stabbed Monday morning in Vancouver mustered up the strength to call 911 – because of that, police say an arrest has already been made.

A confrontation between the two men occurred just before 10 a.m. near the Gassy Jack statue in the historic Gastown district.

Vancouver officers responded immediately, locating the suspect just a few blocks away on Water Street. He was carrying a bloody knife, said Const. Tania Visintin.

The 47-year-old was promptly arrested and taken to jail.

The suspect is now facing assault and weapons charges, confirmed Visintin.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

@sarahgrowchsarah.grochowski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Warrant out for man with alleged stolen property offences across Vancouver Island
Next story
Snowmobiler found safe after Princeton GSAR takes a midnight ride

Just Posted

Most Read