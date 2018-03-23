Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 23, 2018

Lilia Zaharieva has cystic fibrosis and needs Orkambi, a drug that is not currently covered for Canadians. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

OAK BAY NEWS: Student wants to share medical fortune with others with cystic fibrosis

Lilia Zaharieva wants Orkambi, a medication currently suppled to her on a compassionate basis through a US drug company, to be made available to all Canadians suffering from cystic fibrosis. FOR THE FULL STORY

GOLDSTREAM NEWS GAZETTE: Paralympic dreams for equestrian with cerebral palsy

Once expected to die as an infant, 23-year-old Kim Scott is training, alongside her trusty steed in the hopes of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. FOR THE FULL STORY

NANAIMO: Overheated e-cigarette sparks house fire in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue warned the public about faulty vaping devices purchased online, that can cause fires in homes or event aircrafts. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA NEWS: Submarine returns from 197-day deployment

Tears, laughter and hugs filled the jetty where HMCS Submarine Chicoutimi arrived in Esquimalt where families were reunited after more than 197 days at sea. gone for more than six months. FOR THE FULL STORY

Tofino Ucluelet Westerly: Ever heard of the Spout Ball Challenge?

Volunteer firefighters from Tofino and Ucluelet faced off in the unique challenge pushing a strung buoy by shooting fire hoses towards the opposing team’s backboard. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA NEWS: Heritage home goes up in smoke

Approximately 24 members of the Victoria Fire Department battled a large fire at a Victoria-area heritage home where four people who were inside were all safely evacuated. FOR THE FULL STORY

