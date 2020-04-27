Vancouver Island University webinar tackles xenophobia amid pandemic

Pandemic triggers rise in prejudice, according to Canadian Bureau for International Education survey

A Vancouver Island University webinar will confront worsening prejudicial attitudes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a VIU press release, a recent survey by the Canadian Bureau for International Education reports increased racial prejudice on campuses and in communities following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only has it led to illness and death, it has had a significant impact on the health, well-being, and sense of belonging for those directly and indirectly affected.

Building Unity During the Pandemic: Addressing Xenophobic Attitudes and Behaviours, will be hosted Tuesday, April 28, 1-2 p.m. The webinar is intended as a venue to discuss strategies to deal with xenophobic attitudes and behaviours during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly toward international students, immigrants or visitors to Canada.

Participants will learn strategies to effectively respond to xenophobic situations from the perspective of the person who is targeted – as a bystander or as an educator – and can also download a worksheet to support their learning.

To register for the free seminar, visit https://bit.ly/2W2MbE1.

For more information, contact events@bccie.bc.ca.

