Vancouver Island University has begun its search for its next president

Ralph Nilson, VIU president and vice-chancellor, to retire a year from now

Ralph Nilson, president and vice-chancellor of Vancouver Island University, right, will be retiring on June 30, 2019. Nilson is seen here with Chief Dr. Robert Joseph at the university’s recent convocation. (News Bulletin file)

Vancouver Island University has started a search for a new president as Ralph Nilson, current president and vice-chancellor, will retire a year from now.

The university confirmed Nilson will step down effective June 30, 2019 and said it has begun a search process with Davies Park, an executive search firm, aiding in the pursuit of a replacement.

According to the university, a presidential search advisory committee has formed per VIU bylaws. Davies Park will facilitate recruiting and subsequently, the committee will hold interviews and evaluate candidates. VIU’s board of governors will make the final decision, the university said.

The committee is accepting input from the community – past and present students, staff and faculty – which will provide guidance while applicants are being considered. The university wants to know what qualities and leadership style the VIU community thinks the successful candidate should possess.

Nilson has been with the post-secondary institution since 2007, when it was known as Malaspina University-College, and in January 2017 was reappointed as VIU president for a third term.

University community members can e-mail pressearch@viu.ca to provide input and the committee will accept feedback until Aug. 10.

