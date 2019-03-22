Vancouver Island motorists perform CPR on victim in Highway 4 crash

A serious crash near Little Qualicum Falls Regional Park backed up Highway 4 traffic in both directions on Friday, March 22. (Michael Briones photo)

A Port Alberni resident, who was one of the people at the scene of an accident on Highway 4 near Little Qualicum Falls Regional Park Friday afternoon, was shaken by what he saw.

Daniel Bridgman was on his way home to Port Alberni when he just drove past the crash at Koen Road. He pulled over to provide any assistance he could.

There were other motorists who stopped and he said they went to pull a man out of a grey truck, in a ditch. Bridgman said he helped bring the driver up to the road. A woman was also in the truck but he said she was not injured.

“They tried to give him CPR and oxygen,” Bridgman. “It was just awful.”

The accident involved three vehicles, according to Bridgman.

When BC Ambulance arrived at the scene, Bridgman said the crews asked how long they’ve been applying CPR on the man.

“We told them maybe around five to seven minutes,” said Bridgman.

Oceanside RCMP Detachment were at the scene but no information was available on the condition of the crash victims.

Island District RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Tammy Douglas said officers remain on the scene, reconstructing the crash.

Traffic was closed on Highway 4, in both directions and is not expected to re-open until 6 p.m.

—NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter