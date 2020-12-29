Vancouver Island mayors and salmon farming industry ask federal politicians to outline a recovery plan for communities

North Vancouver Island mayors and aquaculture industry experts penned an open letter to Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan today, asking her about recovery plans for communities affected by the decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms.

In the letter – signed by the mayors of Campbell River, Gold River, Port Hardy, Port McNeill along with the board of directors of BC Salmon Farmers Association – Jordan has been asked what the federal government is “willing to commit at this stage,” to help workers and families affected by the decision.

On Dec.17, Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 Discover Island fish farms by 2022 after consultations with seven First Nations. Fish farm opponents and wild salmon advocates have long since called for the removal of pens from Discovery Islands citing disruptions caused by aquaculture operations along a critical migration route for Fraser River Sockeye salmon.

The letter states that the decision to close the farms put 1,500 jobs at risk and impacts the “economic viability” of the entire $1.6 billion salmon farming industry in B.C.

They also told the minister that her decision was “not based on science.” According to the salmon industry advocates, “responsible farming with a strong regulatory environment does not harm wild salmon.”

“Salmon farming is deeply integrated into the fabric of local lives and, as one of the most significant local employers, your decision has the potential to unravel the viability of North Island Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Yet you made this decision without even speaking to the industry nor locally-elected officials who deeply understand BC’s salmon farming communities and have a direct interest in your action. Our North Island communities deserve more from you than a hasty and confused process taken without consideration of the widespread impacts to local businesses and communities,” they said in the letter

The signatories also said that they will “no longer sit on the sidelines and will pursue every possible option to remedy this untenable situation.”

Black Press has reached out to minister Jordan for a comment.

The four North Island mayors also sent out a letter to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney to represent the voices of her constituency residents before Ottawa.

The mayors asked Blaney to ensure that the residents throughout the North Island “have a future here that they can continue to invest in, grow and thrive in.”

In an email, Blaney told Black Press that she reached out to industry members and mayors in the region.

“I have now heard back from the mayors and I share their concerns,” she said.

“The decision made by Minister Jordan after consulting with the seven First Nations has caused a lot of fear and uncertainty among many in our communities,” she said and added, “I look forward to constructive conversations about next steps with them, industry representatives and workers from our communities.”

