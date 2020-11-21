Vancouver Island Junior Hockey suspends play following new COVID-19 restrictions

All games postponed until further notice starting Nov. 21, league says

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League is suspending all play from Nov. 21 until further notice. (Greg Sakaki/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) announced it will be postponing all games until further notice, in a statement released on Saturday.

The decision follows new COVID-19 restrictions implemented earlier this week by Dr. Bonnie Henry that prohibit social gatherings with people outside of a core household. While the restrictions still allow for recreational sports to occur, they ban spectators from attending both indoor and outdoor facilities and prohibit all sports-related travel.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

The VIJHL said “the situation is being evaluated” and it is awaiting further instructions from BC Hockey, but for now all games have been cancelled.

All Vancouver Island youth hockey leagues have also been suspended–a decision the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association announced on Wednesday.

The new province-wide restrictions are intended to stay in place until Dec. 7, contingent upon how B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers change in the next two weeks.

Addressing its fans, the VIJHL said: “We appreciate your patience and support during these constantly changing times.”

