Vancouver Island alerted to possible snowfall Monday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday, saying snow is a possibility on Monday and could accumulate at higher elevations. (News Bulletin file photo)

This week’s precipitation could include some snow.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria to Campbell River and inland areas. The statement noted that snowfall is possible on Monday, including Monday night, “as a frontal system approaches with modified arctic air in place for the south coast.”

Areas close to sea level may see rain mixed with snow, and at higher-elevation areas including the Port Alberni summit and Malahat summit, there is potential for “accumulating snow,” the forecast noted.

For the Malahat drive, motorists are reminded that “weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

