Vancouver Island 911 calls jump nearly 60% during hottest days

From Saturday to Monday, more than 1,900 calls responded to by 911 dispatchers

While a typical day in June sees approximately 400 emergency calls made across Vancouver Island, the past three days have seen a significant jump due to the heatwave.

Between June 26 and 28, Island 911 dispatchers responded to a total of 1,915 calls, roughly 60 per cent higher than the average. Last Saturday saw 608 calls answered and Sunday 574, with Monday the busiest as 733 calls were responded to.

According to service provider E-Comm 9-1-1, the large influx of calls included requests for ambulance service. Given the added caseload, they reminded callers that if they reach an automated voice recording to wait on the line until a respondent can answer.

Those calling in non-emergency situations were also forewarned to expect longer wait times, as emergency situations are prioritized.

More information about the 911 system is available at nonemergency.ca.

