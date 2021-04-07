(Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Van takes out two parked cars at Kelowna construction site

The crash did not cause any injuries

  • Apr. 7, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A van crashed into two parked vehicles near a construction site in Kelowna on Wednesday morning (April 7).

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. near the under-construction Landmark 7 building on Dickson Avenue. Fire crews and Mounties attended the scene.

A Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain told the Capital News the van hit the bumper of a concrete truck, lost control, then hit the parked vehicles.

No injuries resulted from the collision.

Lake Country Calendar

