Van Popta’s election wins confirmed as mail ballots counted in Langley ridings

Conservative incumbent Tako van Popta celebrated his win at campaign headquarters Monday night, saying it was a honour to be given a second term as MP for Langley – Aldergrove. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

With final mail-in ballots counted, Langley-Aldergrove’s Conservative candidate Tako van Popta has retained a strong lead to win a second term.

Van Popta, a lawyer and former director of the Surrey Board of Trade before he ran for office, received 28,644 votes in total, 45.7 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Kim Richter, a longtime Township councillor, received 16,585, for 26.5 per cent of the vote, and the NDP’s Michael Chang received 12,288 votes, 19.6 per cent.

The PPC candidate Rayna Boychunk received 3,341 votes, 5.3 per cent, and Green candidate Kaija Farstad got 1,799, 2.9 per cent.

This is Van Popta’s second term in the riding. He took up the reins from Mark Warawa, the long-serving Conservative MP who represented the Langley and then Langley-Aldergrove ridings from 2004 until his death from cancer in 2019.

