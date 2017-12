A van parked on a lot along 64 Avenue just west of 200 Street late was completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. Troy Landreville Black Press

Drivers on their afternoon commute and Christmas shoppers watched as a vehicle fire sent a cloud of black smoke billowing into the air near 200 Street and 64 Avenue this afternoon.

Firefighters were on scene quickly and extinguished the blaze, which gutted a blue van and damaged the side of a black pickup truck parked next door to it.

No word yet on whether anybody was injured in the fire.