Vehicle went up in flames Monday morning in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan – THE NEWS)

RCMP and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire Monday at about 11 a.m., in the Maple Meadows Business Park.

A red van was totally consumed in flames when emergency responders arrived on scene on Kingston Street near 115th Avenue. A second vehicle behind the van, a Volkswagen Golf, was also damaged.

More to follow.