Van fire extinguished

Vernon Fire Rescue Services crews quickly put out a van fire in the 2700 block of 41st Street Wednesday evening. (VFRS photo)

A fire that destroyed a mini-van in Vernon Wednesday is not suspicious.

The owner of the van had returned to a home in the 2700 block of 41st Street just after 7 p.m., backed the van into the driveway and, while removing groceries from the vehicle, noticed some smoke coming out the front end.

After the groceries were put inside, the owner returned to the van which was now fully engulfed in flames, and called Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Chief David Lind said crews extinguished the fire quickly.

Nobody was hurt and there was damage to a nearby fence but not to any other property.

Lind said the fire was not suspicious in nature.