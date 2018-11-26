Van erupts into flames on Sidney street

Members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department battle the flames from a van that caught on fire Sunday evening on Resthaven Drive. (Contributed/Stacey Potter)

A van that erupted into flames Sunday night in Sidney was quickly extinguished and fortunately no one was injured.

At roughly 5:45 p.m. the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a car on fire outside Harbour Haven, a condominium complex on Resthaven Drive.

In a tweet, SVFD said: “Quick work by E1 limited the exposure risk and fire was knocked down.”

SVFD has extinguished a car fire at Harbour Haven on Resthaven Drive. Quick work by E1 limited the exposure risk and fire was knocked down. pic.twitter.com/braRAwe9Rd — SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) November 26, 2018

Across the street, Stacey Potter had just finished putting up her Christmas tree and was taking photos of it when her husband – standing outside checking lights on the house – noticed flames coming from the van.

A third neighbour called 911 and Potter said, “by the time [firefighters] came, the van was completely engulfed.”

Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said when crews arrived they were faced with a “fully involved” van fire with flames burning through the roof. “By that time the van was a complete loss.”

A van that caught fire outside a residential complex on Resthaven Drive Sunday evening was quickly extinguished by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. (Contributed/Stacey Potter)

“We’re fortunate enough that we managed to keep it to the area of origin,” Mikkelsen explained. “There was an exposure hazard, a vehicle parked beside it, a fish processing van that was spared any damage so that was positive.”

Fire crews did speak with the owner of the van, a resident on one of the vessels at a nearby government dock who said he had just arrived home, parking the van shortly before the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.