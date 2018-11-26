Members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department battle the flames from a van that caught on fire Sunday evening on Resthaven Drive. (Contributed/Stacey Potter)

Van erupts into flames on Sidney street

Fire crews extinguish fire with no injuries reported, van a complete loss

A van that erupted into flames Sunday night in Sidney was quickly extinguished and fortunately no one was injured.

At roughly 5:45 p.m. the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a car on fire outside Harbour Haven, a condominium complex on Resthaven Drive.

In a tweet, SVFD said: “Quick work by E1 limited the exposure risk and fire was knocked down.”

Across the street, Stacey Potter had just finished putting up her Christmas tree and was taking photos of it when her husband – standing outside checking lights on the house – noticed flames coming from the van.

A third neighbour called 911 and Potter said, “by the time [firefighters] came, the van was completely engulfed.”

Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said when crews arrived they were faced with a “fully involved” van fire with flames burning through the roof. “By that time the van was a complete loss.”

A van that caught fire outside a residential complex on Resthaven Drive Sunday evening was quickly extinguished by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. (Contributed/Stacey Potter)

“We’re fortunate enough that we managed to keep it to the area of origin,” Mikkelsen explained. “There was an exposure hazard, a vehicle parked beside it, a fish processing van that was spared any damage so that was positive.”

Fire crews did speak with the owner of the van, a resident on one of the vessels at a nearby government dock who said he had just arrived home, parking the van shortly before the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

