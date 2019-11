The van is up in flames at Super Save Gas Station

The van is engulfed in flames at the Super Save Gas Station located at 1435 Highway 33 W. (Michael Rodriguez photo)

Crews are responding to a van reportedly engulfed in flames at the Super Save gas station at 1435 Highway 33 W.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 4:46 pm this afternoon.

The van is reportedly leaking propane at the gas station.

Capital News will have more information on the incident as it arises.