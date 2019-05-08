Van crashes into shops at north Nanaimo plaza

Driver taken to hospital for assessment, no one else hurt in 9 a.m. incident on Turner Road

A minivan collided with the storefronts of two Nanaimo businesses this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Nored Plaza on Turner Road at 9 a.m. Wednesday, where a van had crashed into the building, breaking glass and causing damageat the Medicine Shoppe and Island Hot Tub Sales and Service.

The woman who had been driving the van was taken to hospital for assessment, say crews on scene. There were no other reports of injuries.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, BC Ambulance dealing with minivan into front of Medicine Shoppe and Island Hot Tubs at Nored Plaza 5800 Turner Rd. Woman driving taken to hospital for assessment, say crews on scene. No other reports of injuries.#Nanaimo #Traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/jexC5hQSv0 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) May 8, 2019

