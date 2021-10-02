Van crashes into Mill Lake Church in Abbotsford causing ‘extensive damage’

The van being towed at 8 a.m. after it crashed into Mill Lake Church early this morning. Submitted photo/Susan Asaph.

A van crashed into Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Church causing “extensive damage” in the early-morning hours of Oct. 2.

The vehicle had two occupants, with the driver being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Const. Jody Thomas, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department.

“We are looking at factors involving drugs and or alcohol,” Thomas said.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene because of the amount of damage to the building, Thomas said.

The vehicle was headed south on Ware Street, went straight over the curb on Marshall Road and crashed through the doors and windows of the church, according to Susan Asaph, a passerby who visited the scene this morning at approximately 8 a.m.

“The poor church, they just spent a bunch of money fixing it all up,” Asaph said. “It’s going to have quite an impact on them.”

