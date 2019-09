Hope and District council will make a decision about transferring 753 Waterworks to the district at their July 22 meeting. (Kim Siever photo/Wikimedia)

Water service has been temporarily shut off affecting customers in the area of Silver Star Mountain after a water main valve started leaking at Silver Star and Pinnacles roads.

Water will remain shut off until repairs are completed. It is expected the valve will be replaced or repaired between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan apologizes for the inconvenience.”

