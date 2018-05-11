Valu-Plus sold to Buy-Low

Valu-Plus Foods will no longer be an independent grocery store effective Sunday, May 13.

A press release was issued Friday, May 11, owners Jeff and Pat Rowe have sold Keremeos’ only grocery store to Buy-Low Foods.

“After 46 years of having the honour and privilege of serving the needs of our many wonderful and loyal customers and the amazing community of Keremeos, it was time for us to pass the reigns over to someone else,” stated Jeff Rowe in the press release.

“Buy-Low Foods, through their Associated Grocers wholesale division, has been our main supplier for many years,” he added. “They have a great reputation and we feel really good that they will be continuing the business”.

“Once we made the decision to sell, there was really only one choice of a buyer in our minds

“Buy-Low, and its Associated Grocers Wholesale division have been serving independent retailers through their wholesale operations for more than 90 years and operating stores in small towns across BC for more than 50 years. They are a community-minded company that we know will serve our customers with the same passion and dedication we have had all our years.”

General manager of the store Shannon Forner will continue on in her role with the new company. The press release stated current employees would also still be staying on.

“We know that Buy-Low is also very committed to the communities they serve and that the support of local charities and community events will continue” stated Forner in the press release, adding. “Another big part of the reason that Mom and Dad decided to sell the business to Buy-Low was the fact that they wanted to keep all of our friendly and qualified staff who will continue to serve you as they have in the past, in fact, I will be continuing on in my role as General Manager.”

Buy-Low president Dan Bregg said the company’s role will be to support staff at the store to continue offering great service and products.

“We are very happy that the current staff will be staying on in the store,” stated Bregg, in announcing the purchase of the Valu Plus store. “They are a talented group of people that have served the community very well over the years and our plan is to provide them with every opportunity to continue that tradition.”

Customers can expect many of the same offerings and the same smiling faces folks are used to in the store.

“The store has developed a very strong offering to the community,” stated Bregg. “We expect to continue the quality and selection that the store has been offering to its customers, although we will bring in new and unique items wherever we see the opportunity.”

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring this award winning store into our family and you can be sure that we will want to listen to the staff and customers, as we look to invest in improvements that will really make a difference to customers in the community,” said Bregg.

“We are a very community-oriented company and we are proud of the community support we have been able to give over the years.” said Bregg. “We look forward to many years of serving and being a part of the Keremeos community, and we’ll work hard to maintain that support of consumers in the community” Dan added.

About Buy-Low Foods

Buy-Low Foods (BLF) was originally founded as a single store in 1966 and today is a Western Canadian owned and operated retailer with 50 Corporate and Franchise Independent stores in Urban, Suburban and Rural communities throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

BLF’s retail store banners include Buy-Low Foods, Nesters Market, Choices Markets, AG Foods and Meinhardt’s Fine Foods. With over 2,500 retail employees committed to providing their customers with quality products at low, low food prices – BLF’s neighbourhood stores have strong roots in their communities, each format with its own unique style and offering.

Through its Associated Grocers Wholesale Division, Buy-Low is also a grocery wholesale supplier to hundreds of independent retailers across BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan and a proud supplier to individual stores, small regional chains and particularly its own group of sponsored AG Foods locations.