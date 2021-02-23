Valley’s Coldest Night of the Year Walk surpasses fundraising goal

"Our Valley is incredible, and I'm in awe of how generous and compassionate our community is…"

It’s been a good year for those raising funds to support the Comox Valley’s homeless, hungry and hurting, as the local Coldest Night of the Year event surpassed fundraising goals set up by the organizer.

Heather Ney, Comox Valley Transition Society executive director said she is “pinching myself” upon calculating the total amount fundraised – in excess of $170,000 – for the virtual event, where participants chose when and where to walk anytime from Feb. 12 to 21.

The CVTS and the Dawn To Dawn Action on Homelessness Society co-hosted the sixth annual walk. Proceeds help to fund programs that provide housing and other supports to vulnerable people in the community.

“Last year we raised $102,000. Our Valley is incredible, and I’m in awe of how generous and compassionate our community is for the homeless, hurting and hungry,” said Ney, and noted the fundraising goal for 2021 was $121,000.

RELATED: Comox Valley walkers nearing $20,000 mark

With their fundraising total this year, the Comox Valley has placed fifth overall across Canada in terms of top fundraising communities. She attributed the generosity to the community, and noted the Valley is “small enough, but just big enough – we have a strong base of people who have the means to contribute.”

In terms of the event this year, making it virtual due to the pandemic worked out well, explained Ney, and added it was a silver lining as 79 teams participated, beating last year’s total of 69. There were 457 registered walkers, however, she said there were more as many joined others on their walks. Some even participated on snowshoes, skis or walks on the beach.

“We are beyond thankful and thrilled at the result of this year’s Coldest Night of the Year event,” Dawn to Dawn president Sue Finneron said. “This is our major fundraiser for the year and the additional funds raised will go a very long way. With the extra funds, we will be able to complete our sixth WeCan Shelter. Thank you Comox Valley!”

Funds for the CNOY are still being accepted, either through the website (https://cnoy.org/location/comoxvalley) or they can be dropped off at the CVTS at 625 England Ave. in Courtenay. Toques for teams who hit their fundraising goals can also be picked up at the CVTS.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter