Valley traffic congested after TransCanada Highway crash in Langley

Patchy fog in the Lower Mainland on the Friday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

An early morning crash involving multiple vehicles has the TransCanada Highway bogged down through Langley

The incident occured on the westbound side in the area of 232nd Street.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident WB west of 232nd St. in #LangleyBC, crews en route, expect delays and congestion. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 2, 2020

As well, Surrey Traffic is reporting a crash at 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue. It has the eastbound section of 192nd Street closed temporarily.

