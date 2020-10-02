Patchy fog in the Lower Mainland on the Friday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Valley traffic congested after TransCanada Highway crash in Langley

Westbound travel impacted Friday morning

  • Oct. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An early morning crash involving multiple vehicles has the TransCanada Highway bogged down through Langley

The incident occured on the westbound side in the area of 232nd Street.

As well, Surrey Traffic is reporting a crash at 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue. It has the eastbound section of 192nd Street closed temporarily.

• READ MORE: Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

.

