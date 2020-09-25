Valley RCMP still looking for missing man six months after disappearance

John Wesley Edwards ("Wes") who was last seen in Courtenay on March 20.

Comox Valley RCMP is still looking for John Wesley Edwards (“Wes”) who was last seen in Courtenay on March 20, 2020.

Edwards is 45-years-old with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has never gone such a long period of time without contacting friends or family.

“We are looking for any piece of information, no matter how small it might seem, that will help us locate Wes,” said Cpl. Matt Holst, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “We are confident that someone will be able to offer information which will assist us in putting together the pieces of this puzzle” he added.

RELATED: RCMP seeking missing Comox Valley man

If you see Edwards or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Comox Valley Record