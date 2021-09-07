Valley RCMP asking public for help after Courtenay assault

Comox Valley RCMP is looking for assistance from the public to identify the suspect involved in an assault at a park in Courtenay on Aug. 31.
The victim of the assault reported to police that he was at Pinegrove Park in Courtenay at approximately 1:50 p.m. when an unknown male pushed him to the ground and kicked him.
The suspect is known to frequent Pinegrove Park and flies a drone in the area.
Police are seeking witnesses to the assault or if anyone has information about the identity of this individual, contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2021-14770.
To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.
photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter