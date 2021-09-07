Valley RCMP asking public for help after Courtenay assault

Comox Valley RCMP is looking for assistance from the public to identify the suspect involved in an assault at a park in Courtenay. Photo submitted

The victim of the assault reported to police that he was at Pinegrove Park

Comox Valley RCMP is looking for assistance from the public to identify the suspect involved in an assault at a park in Courtenay on Aug. 31.

The victim of the assault reported to police that he was at Pinegrove Park in Courtenay at approximately 1:50 p.m. when an unknown male pushed him to the ground and kicked him.

The suspect is known to frequent Pinegrove Park and flies a drone in the area.

Police are seeking witnesses to the assault or if anyone has information about the identity of this individual, contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2021-14770.

To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record