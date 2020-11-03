Comox Valley RCMP responded to 72 calls on Halloween including a large party in a 650 square foot apartment. File photo

Valley police break up large indoor party on Halloween in Courtenay

Comox Valley RCMP respond to 72 calls for service on Halloween

The Comox Valley RCMP had a busy Halloween weekend with 72 calls for service on Oct. 31 and had to break up a large party which contravened a provincial health order.

At approximately 1 a.m., frontline members were called to a report of a party on the 2500 block of Mission Road in Courtenay, said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

Upon arrival, members observed a party of approximately 30 people in a 650 square foot apartment.

“Most party-goers dispersed without incident and the residents were warned against contravening a provincial health order. There were a few other reports from concerned residents about large parties, however, none of the other reports could be substantiated by attending officers,” she explained.

In late October, a provincial health order was issued that all households cannot have more than six people visit at one time to assist with the reduction of the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement can be done by police or other officials and could result in fines up to $2,000.

Officers also received more than 15 calls about fireworks. On the morning of Nov. 1, police received several calls reporting mischief which had occurred overnight including a missing manhole cover, damage to fences and messes left behind by fireworks and toilet paper.

Terragni noted the call volume was higher than a typical Saturday night, but not unexpected given the holiday.

