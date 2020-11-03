Valley police break up large indoor party on Halloween in Courtenay

The Comox Valley RCMP had a busy Halloween weekend with 72 calls for service on Oct. 31 and had to break up a large party which contravened a provincial health order.

At approximately 1 a.m., frontline members were called to a report of a party on the 2500 block of Mission Road in Courtenay, said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

Upon arrival, members observed a party of approximately 30 people in a 650 square foot apartment.

“Most party-goers dispersed without incident and the residents were warned against contravening a provincial health order. There were a few other reports from concerned residents about large parties, however, none of the other reports could be substantiated by attending officers,” she explained.

In late October, a provincial health order was issued that all households cannot have more than six people visit at one time to assist with the reduction of the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement can be done by police or other officials and could result in fines up to $2,000.

Officers also received more than 15 calls about fireworks. On the morning of Nov. 1, police received several calls reporting mischief which had occurred overnight including a missing manhole cover, damage to fences and messes left behind by fireworks and toilet paper.

Terragni noted the call volume was higher than a typical Saturday night, but not unexpected given the holiday.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record