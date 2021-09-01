Vaccine passport protesters gather in front of Mission hospital

More than 150 people waved signs and chanted at passing vehicles

A group of protesters lined both sides of the street in front of Mission Memorial Hospital on Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon.

The group was protesting the BC government’s decision to implement a vaccine passport program for movies, restaurants, ticketed sports events and other indoor group activities.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures last week, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

The B.C. Vaccine Card will be needed to show a first dose of vaccine as of Sept. 13, with a second dose requirement as of Oct. 24. It will be required for entry to restaurants, including patios, ticketed indoor sports events and concerts, casinos, night clubs and high-intensity fitness classes.

The Mission protesters waived signs (with messages like “Freedom from tyranny,” “Stop the mandate! No vax pass” and “My body, my choice”) and chanted at passing cars, many of which honked back in support.

One organizer said she had counted 130 participants, but more came later. An estimate of between 150-200 people attended the event.

Similar protests took place in front of hospitals in other cities, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack.