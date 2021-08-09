Vaccine bus stops in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday

First and second doses available as mobile vaccine clinic stops at Meadowtown Centre

A mobile vaccine bus will be stopping in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday.

The bus has been deployed as a partnership between Fraser Health and TransLink, and will be at Meadowtown Centre from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It offers both first and second doses, without an appointment.

On Monday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix was tweeting about the visit to Pitt Meadows.

Tomorrow the @Fraserhealth vaccine bus will be in Pitt Meadows offering walk-in first and second doses from 10-4 at the Meadowtown Centre. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) August 9, 2021

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccination, whether it’s first dose or second dose,” said Fraser Health spokesperson Dixon Tam.

He explained TransLink has converted one of its buses into the rolling vaccination clinic, where three or four people can get the jab at a time. It has made earlier stops near the White Rock pier and BC Ferries Tsawwassen terminal.

Fraser Health residents age 12 and over are invited to drop in, including those who don’t have personal health numbers.

As of Aug. 3, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows had reached 80 per cent first dose vaccination for those aged 12 and over, and 67 per cent for two doses, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

