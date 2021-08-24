Vaccination drop-in clinics return to West Kootenay

Trail residents can drop in and get their first or second shot at the Waneta Plaza on Aug. 26

Non vaccinated residents can take advantage of more drop-in clinics like this one in Gyro Park in Trail on Saturday. Photo: Geoff Fontes

More drop-in vaccinations clinics are coming to the West Kootenay.

Interior Health announced that it will host even more walk-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Therapy dog Nova is back in Trail at the Waneta Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 26. Nova will be on site from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and the clinic open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can also get vaccinated in Salmo on Friday, Aug. 27 across from the Dragonfly Café from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 413 Railway Ave.

Castlegar will be offering vaccines on Aug. 28 at Millenium Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 5th Street and on Sept. 4, Tailout Brewing in Castlegar will host a vax clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. at 1810 8th Ave.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an ongoing immunization clinic, like the one at the Waneta Plaza in Trail, or by making an appointment.

Interior Health is trying to stem a recent surge of 768 new cases reported from Aug. 20-23, including 14 new deaths.

From Aug. 11-17, unvaccinated people in BC accounted for 2,620 cases or 71 per cent, single dose cases 583 or 16 per cent, and fully vaccinated 498 or 13 per cent. 84 per cent of hospitalizations were unvaccinated.

More drop-in clinics can also be found in Rock Creek, Nelson, Christina Lake, Midway, and New Denver.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit: news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.

sports@trailtimes.ca

