Vaccination clinics popping up in Greater Trail

A drop-in immunization clinic is coming to Greater Trail this week.

Interior Health announced that pop up clinics will be in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People can walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine on demand.

On Friday, Aug. 13 a clinic will be in Harry Lefevre Square on Columbia Ave. in Rossland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 14 the clinic will visit Trail and be accessible at the IncrEDIBLE Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 1300-1400 block of Esplanade Ave.

On Aug. 20, the pop up clinic will visit downtown Fruitvale at the Pole Yard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and return to Trail on Aug. 21 at the Gyro Park Gazebo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinics will also be in Nelson, Nakusp, Christina Lake, and Beaverdell.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics go to news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

