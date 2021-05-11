Vaccination clinics now open to 18+ in Abbotsford

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond on April 10, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

All residents of Abbotsford who are 18 and older and can book a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, May 17.

The province announced this week that it was dropping the age qualification from 30 years to 18 years in neighbourhoods that are considered COVID hotspots.

All of Abbotsford qualifies as a hotspot, with the city rivalling Surrey for the most cases per 100,000 population.

People must first register online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.

Then, people will get a text, email or call to notify them that they can book their vaccination.

RELATED: COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Those who received their first shot prior to the vaccination system opening up on April 6, or who got their first dose at a pharmacy, must still register.

The province first announced on April 19 that west Abbotsford was among 13 high-risk neighbourhoods across B.C. that would be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone aged 40 and older.

On May 6, Fraser Health identified another nine high-transmission neighbourhoods, including the rest of Abbotsford (central, east and rural), and reduced the age requirement to 30 years and older.

South Mission was also added to the list at that time and is now included in the vaccination bookings for people 18 and older.

RELATED: Vaccination clinics expand to all of Abbotsford for ages 30+

Abbotsford News