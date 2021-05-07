Vaccination clinics expand to all of Abbotsford for ages 30+

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

All of Abbotsford has now been identified as a high-risk area for the spread of COVID-19, resulting in the expansion of vaccination clinics in the community.

People ages 30 and over (born in 1991 or earlier) in Abbotsford can now register on the Get Vaccinated website and will be immediately booked for their immunization, according to Fraser Health.

The agency announced on April 19 that west Abbotsford was among 13 high-risk neighbourhoods across B.C. that would be receiving the AstraZenca vaccine for anyone aged 40 and older.

On Thursday (May 6), Fraser Health identified another nine high-transmission neighbourhoods, including the rest of Abbotsford (central, east and rural), and reduced the age requirement. South Mission was also added to the list.

“We are continuing with immunizing priority groups and locations where we are seeing outbreaks and clusters. By providing vaccine to these specific neighbourhoods, we can protect more people and help prevent COVID-19 transmission in our communities,” Fraser Health said in a press release.

Other neighbourhoods added on Thursday were Guildford and Cloverdale in Surrey, Willoughby in Langley, and southeast and southwest Burnaby.

