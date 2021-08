Kimberley's vaccination clinic has moved into the Kimberley Health Centre at 260 4th Ave. The clinic is open Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 3:50 p.m., closed from 11:40 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

If you have not already had your COVID vaccinations, the City of Kimberley is urging you to do so.

As of August 24, 2021, 73 per cent of Kimberley residents had received both doses, and 81 per cent a first dose.

