Vacant house fire deliberately set, says Chilliwack Fire Department

Heavy smoke and flames were quickly dealt with by firefighters from halls across the city

An abandoned home downtown Chilliwack was the scene of a fire in the early hours of Dec. 13.

The Chilliwack Fire Department said that the fire was deliberately set. They were called to the house in the 45000 block of Reece Avenue at 4:40 a.m., with 35 firefighters from six halls.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-storey residential house with heavy fire and smoke coming out of the back porch roof. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and entered the house to confirm the house was vacant. They report that there is significant smoke and water damage to the structure.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

In a release regarding the fire, the fire department reminded owners of vacant homes that there is an increased risk of property damage including vandalism, theft and or fire damage.A fire in a vacant home increases the risk to the public and firefighters.

They said the fire was set on purpose, and that it is under investigation by the department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Neighbours of the house have stated online that there were people living in the home as squatters until a few days ago.

READ MORE: ‘Deliberately set’ fire destroys vacant house downtown Chilliwack Saturday

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress