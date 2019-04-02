Vacant home destroyed in fire south of Ladysmith

Derelict building burns to ground in blaze that appears to have been deliberately set

Gerry Beltgens Special to the Chronicle

A fire that destroyed a vacant home south of Ladysmith and sent three departments scrambling to respond appears to have been deliberately set.

One of the derelict residences on the site of the new Stalker Excavation headquarters on South Watts Rd south of Ladysmith burned to the ground Sunday night. Fire engines from three departments, ambulances and police all attended.

“When we have a fire of this scale the ambulance will attend in case someone gets hurt. We had our trucks and twenty of our firefighters on site for the fire,” said Ladysmith fire Chief Ray Delcourt. “Chemainus brought their pumper and North Oyster’s pumper stood by in case it was needed.”

The building was one of two on site scheduled for demolition. Luckily the surrounding area had already been cleared and the fire was not able to spread to the woods.

“The fire appears to have been set on purpose,” said Delcourt. “The RCMP and fire department will be investigating. The building was fully engaged by the time the trucks arrived. It is not believed that there was anyone in the building at the time of the fire.”