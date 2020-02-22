University of Victoria’s IdeaFest2020 will run March 2 until March 7. (Photo Courtesy UVIC Facebook Site)

UVIC to host brain health presentation at IdeaFest 2020

Integrative Lifespan Lab will teach residents brain health for free at IdeaFest 2020

  • Feb. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria residents can learn how to maintain and promote their cognitive health at the University of Victoria’s (UVIC) IdeaFest. On March 7 the Integrative Lifespan Lab from UVIC will present an interactive exhibit that will showcase mobile cognitive health trackers, smell testing and near-infrared spectroscopy brain imaging. Participants will learn how exercises, sleep and blood pressure all effect the cognitive abilities of the brain.

ALSO READ: Saanich’s population is aging faster than the rest of Canada but less than Victoria and Oak Bay

Andrea Piccinin, co-director of the lab, will run the event along with a team of PhD students. They will share the latest research in cogitative health and the factors associated with cognitive decline.

The free event will take place Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the UVIC campus in the Cornett Building, room B335.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @SaanichNews

and follow us on Instagram

Saanich News

Previous story
Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth
Next story
Rampage up against the wall

Just Posted

Most Read