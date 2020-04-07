Utility bill relief coming for Castlegar residents

The City of Castlegar is offering some temporary relief to residents as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will be extending the due date for first quarter utility bills from May 15 to July 15 and waiving late payment fees.

In recognition of the fact that many people are staying home right now and to encourage people to follow the advice to wash hands frequently, the city is also increasing the amount of water people can use before being charged extra.

The base water consumption amount included in utility bills will increase from 30 cubic meters to 40 cubic meters for March, April and May.

City staff advised against delaying utility bills for an entire quarter because the revenue earned from these services is needed to fund operations including essential services like water and sewer treatment.

As the city tries to find other measures to help residents, it says it is important to note that the municipality is also a business with customers, employees, revenues, expenses, debt and budgets. And unlike the provincial or federal governments, they are not allowed to run deficits.

Read the full story on what council is considering to deal with the financial struggles associated with COVID-19.

