Use your electronic device this year to Walk For Alzheimer’s

One of six teams who took part in the Barriere Walk For Alzheimer’s on May 5, 2019. (Star/Journal file photo)

The annual Walk For Alzheimer’s has been an annual event in the community of Barriere for many years. Local participants, as well as those further up the North Thompson Valley who participate in the Barriere event say they will miss getting together and fundraising for this worthwhile cause. However, they will still be fundraising, and will also be encouraging others to make their pledges.

“Together, we can support people affected by dementia during these unprecedented times and ensure that physical distancing does not result in social isolation,” says Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard. “Staying socially connected is beneficial to brain health, and it is crucial to keeping our spirits high. This is a real opportunity to show we are a country united to support people affected by dementia, and that, together, we make memories matter.”

The online event will start at 9 a.m. on May 31 and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. Participants will be able to stream the Walk live, while joining in the fun from their living room, back yard or balcony. The broadcast will feature participants from all across Canada who will share their personal stories of how dementia has affected their life, as well as competing in fun challenges and walking in a safe space.

It’s easy to get involved: sign up at: walkforalzheimers.ca to represent your local community and access updates about the online Walk experience. Funds raised will help fund programs and services to support people living with dementia in your local community. They will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

The 2019 Barriere Walk raised over $12,500 thanks to all of the volunteers who stepped forward to garner pledges and sell raffle tickets.

While COVID-19 has changed many ways in how we are currently living and interacting, one thing remains: the Canadian spirit of togetherness. Join the 2020 Walk and show that no matter what the world looks like, we are still united to support people affected by dementia.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser and a place where people can remember and celebrate people in their lives who have been affected by dementia, while raising funds to support people living with the disease today and to enable research into the causes and cure for the disease.