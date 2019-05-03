US pop-up consulate coming to Haida Gwaii

The U.S. consulate in Vancouver will be visiting the islands May 17 to take part in Haida Gwaii's first-ever pop-up consulate for American citizens.

The purpose of the one-day visit is to assist Americans living here with an assortment of service requests, such as passport renewal and birth registration.

During a visit to Terrace last year vice consul Ingrid Specht said her office receives numerous calls from the Northwest. “We’ve had a few families call us up with stories from hell in trying to get the whole family down to Vancouver, the money involved, taking time off work, off school,” she said.

“We pay attention to where these requests are coming from, and if we get enough calls we’ll plan a trip to go out there.”

It’s not clear just how many Americans live on Haida Gwaii but when combined with Canadians holding dual citizenship, there is a large pocket in the north.

Residents holding U.S. citizenship will need to book an appointment before May 15 by emailing vancouveracs@state.gov.

The visit will take place in Queen Charlotte but a venue has not yet been announced.