Urgent primary care centre will be an expansion of clinic at Nanaimo’s Port Place

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announces details of an urgent primary care centre at a press conference Wednesday at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre. NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin

The provincial government announced today that its promised urgent primary care centre will be a partnership with an existing clinic.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix was at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre on Wednesday morning to announce more details of the project, which was promised during Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson’s byelection campaign in January.

The Medical Arts Urgent and Primary Care Centre will be staffed by more than 14 new full-time equivalent health-care providers including registered nurses and four doctors, which will accommodate up to 25,000 additional patient visits per year, according to a press release.

Dix said the centre will provide “increased access to team-based care” for people in Nanaimo and the surrounding area.

“We’ve already started work on it,” he said. “The contracts have been signed, the work has been started and it is expected to offer the full range of services as it builds out in June of 2019.”

Annual operating costs are $2.7 million, the press release notes.

Island Health and the Nanaimo Division of Family Practice are other partners in the project.

