Urban street art pasted to Lake Country Museum wall

When you hear the term ‘Paste Up,’ artists like JR, Swoon, Ludo and Shepard Fairey come to mind.

Their artwork can be found in the streets of London, Paris, Berlin and New York.

But no need to jump on a plane to check out the latest urban street art when you can head down to the museum in Lake Country.

There you will find a Paste Up by artist Sage Sidley on the backside of the museum building.

Using a 1966 photograph from the Lake Country Museum archives as a reference, Sidley created a large scale drawing on paper in her Kelowna studio.

In the original photograph, the children are watching their teacher plant a tree, but Sidley leaves out the subject giving room for a bit of mystery. This art work speaks to education, curiosity and community.

Originally from Rossland, Sidley completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UBC Okanagan with a major in visual arts and a minor in mathematics in 2016.

Presently, Sidley works with the ideas of surveillance, place and time in connection with portraiture and site-specific drawings.

Her work has been exhibited in several solo and group exhibitions throughout B.C..

She is off to Germany at the end of the month to attend the Berlin Art Institute for the summer, where she will focus on her drawing practice. In September, she will be starting the 2018 MFA program at Nova Scotia Collage of Art and Design.

