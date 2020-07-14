Upper Fraser Valley RCMP re-open community policing offices

CPOs have been closed for weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but re-opened Tuesday

After suspending services during the COVID-19 pandemic, RCMP across the Upper Fraser Valley are resuming front-counter service.

Starting Tuesday, Chilliwack’s Community Policing Offices (CPO) opened to the public daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. while Agassiz and Hope’s CPOs are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Citizens are encouraged to call ahead to check the availability of applicable services before visiting their local CPO, and report non-emergency crimes online at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en

READ MORE: City of Chilliwack watching RCMP unionization process carefully

READ MORE: RCMP ask for assistance to find missing Chilliwack man

The Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency phone number is 604-792-4611, the Agassiz RCMP non-emergency number is 604-796-2211 and the Hope/Boston Bar RCMP non-emergency number is 604-869-7750.

COVID-19 protocols including social distancing remain in effect at the CPOs. The RCMP asks anyone who is in quarantine or has been exposed to or is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 to not come to CPOs for police services.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress