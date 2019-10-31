Upper Fraser Valley RCMP offer safety tips for a safe Halloween

'Those planning on driving, please take extra care and be mindful of the children'

A demon clown pops its head out of a trash can at Doreen Toebosch's home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

With jack-o’-lanterns carved, and trick or treaters preparing to haunt the roadways of the community, the RCMP reminds ghosts and goblins to have a safe and fun evening.

“Make no bones about it, Halloween is an exciting time for children of all ages,” said Insp. Davy Lee of Chilliwack RCMP. “We encourage parents to talk with your kids about being safe before starting out for the evening, and remind motorists to slow down and be watchful for pedestrians.”

“Kids look forward to wearing costumes and ‘trick or treating’ at Halloween,” said Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP. “Talk to your children about Halloween safety and ensure they are dressed up in costumes that can be seen. Drivers remember, to slow down and be diligent on this spooky night.”

“Halloween is a fun time of year and the Hope/Boston Bar RCMP is looking forward to seeing the little ghosts and goblins out trick or treating,” said Staff Sgt. Karol Rehdner of Hope/Boston Bar RCMP.

“Those planning on driving, please take extra care and be mindful of the children. We will be out for Halloween ensuring everyone is safe. Look for us…we will be in our costumes too.”

• RELATED: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

• RELATED: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Safety tips for Halloween:

• Do not go trick or treating alone. Children should be accompanied by a responsible adult.

• Be seen – wear bright costumes and carry a flashlight, glow stick or have reflective tape on your costume.

• Wear a mask with eye holes large enough to allow you to see your surroundings – consider make-up.

Older kids and teenagers:

• Use a buddy system and do not go out alone.

• Do not approach houses that have lights off.

• Let your parents know where you are going and when you will be home.

For more Halloween safety ideas visit us on line at bcrcmp or our community partner at Chilliwack Safer City.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.