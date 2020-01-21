Upper Fraser RCMP joins Twitter

The local RCMP just got a bit more social.

Residents can now keep up with local RCMP alerts and activities thanks to a new Twitter handle – @UFVRD_RCMP.

This new Twitter handle is meant to consolidate police bulletins from all over the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD), which includes Agassiz, Hope, Boston Bar and Chilliwack.

“We invite you to follow us and catch a look at what our officers do, crime safety tips and police events from across the Upper Fraser Valley,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

The account is not monitored around the clock, so the RCMP advises followers to report crime using local non-emergency numbers and by dialing 911.

